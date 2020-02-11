Search

Police officer faces disciplinary despite being cleared of driving charges

PUBLISHED: 17:11 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 11 February 2020

PC Paul Brown (right with glasses) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: Archant POSITIVE ID BY MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

A Norfolk police officer will face an internal disciplinary hearing despite being cleared of 16 driving offences.

Pc Paul Brown was accused of travelling at up to 122mph, jumping four traffic lights and failing to observe 'left lane only' markings on a return trip between Wymondham station and City College Norwich on the morning of April 30 last year.

Pc Brown denied all charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, insisting he acted in accordance with 'continuing professional development (CPD)' and was subject to exemptions under the Road Traffic Regulation Act.

But a Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Police officers are trained to the highest standard and while there are exemptions in law in relation to the speed limit, any breach must be justified.

"Following an investigation and advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, prosecution was deemed to be appropriate in this case.

"We respect the magistrates' decision and acknowledge their comments around driver training policy, which is currently being revised to provide further clarity to officers.

"The officer will be subject to internal disciplinary proceedings and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

