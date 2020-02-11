Police officer faces disciplinary despite being cleared of driving charges

PC Paul Brown (right with glasses) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: Archant POSITIVE ID BY MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

A Norfolk police officer will face an internal disciplinary hearing despite being cleared of 16 driving offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pc Paul Brown was accused of travelling at up to 122mph, jumping four traffic lights and failing to observe 'left lane only' markings on a return trip between Wymondham station and City College Norwich on the morning of April 30 last year.

Pc Brown denied all charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, insisting he acted in accordance with 'continuing professional development (CPD)' and was subject to exemptions under the Road Traffic Regulation Act.

You may also want to watch:

But a Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Police officers are trained to the highest standard and while there are exemptions in law in relation to the speed limit, any breach must be justified.

"Following an investigation and advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, prosecution was deemed to be appropriate in this case.

"We respect the magistrates' decision and acknowledge their comments around driver training policy, which is currently being revised to provide further clarity to officers.

"The officer will be subject to internal disciplinary proceedings and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

MORE: Police officer accused of speeding to beat traffic cleared of 16 charges