Man pleads guilty to child sex offences after paedophile hunter sting

A man snared by an online paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old girl has admitted a string of child sex offences.

Paul White, 54, of Dovecote Road in Upwell, near Wisbech, was confronted on his doorstep by members of a vigilante group known as Innocent Voices on March 13 last year.

As a result of the sting, that saw him asking what he believed were teenage girls for nude images and discussing sexual acts, he was arrested.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday he pleaded guilty to four offences including two charges of sexual communications with what he believed was a girl under-16.

He also admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed in 2017 by attempting to communicate with under-16s and possessing a mobile phone without informing police.

Three not guilty pleas to encouraging underage girls to engage in and look at images of sexual activity were accepted by prosecutors.

Judge Andrew Shaw warned him “custody of considerable length is inevitable” as his previous convictions were "concerning, as is your future risk”.

White was remanded in custody to be sentenced on May 10.