PCC names preferred candidate for new Norfolk chief constable

Temporary police chief Paul Sanford has been named as the preferred candidate to take over as permanent chief constable of Norfolk.

The decision has been announced by Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie, but will be subject to a confirmation hearing by the Norfolk Police and Crime Panel taking place on December 2.

Mr Sanford, who has served in Norfolk throughout his policing career, has been in temporary charge of the force since former chief constable Simon Bailey retired at the end of June.

Norfolk's new chief constable will be in charge of 1,857 officers and 1,197 police staff. - Credit: Archant

If confirmed, he will be in charge of 1,857 officers and 1,197 police staff policing more than 2,000 square miles and investigating more than 62,000 crimes a year.

It comes as the force faces challenges including winning back trust over violence against women in the wake of the Sarah Everard case and issues involving Norfolk officers.

Last month Mr Sanford said he was determined to improve how it investigates domestic violence, including providing extra training for officers and shifting the focus towards perpetrators.

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “This has been a difficult year for policing and there are important challenges ahead, not least rebuilding the trust in policing that has been impacted by some of the terrible events of this year.

“I have been keen to ensure that as the force moves forward, it is led by someone who will take this challenge face on and take the steps needed here in the county and I am confident that I am recommending a candidate who will lead Norfolk Constabulary with energy and vision.”

Paul Sanford who is taking over as the new temporary chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Sanford would also follow in the footsteps of Mr Bailey in having risen from beat bobby to chief constable in the same force, a rarity in modern policing.

Having joined in 1990 he started as a response officer in Sprowston and then held a variety of uniformed and detective roles, in all ranks from constable to superintendent, as well as posts including district commander for South Norfolk, district commander in Norwich and head of the criminal investigation department.

He is an experienced firearms and public order commander and has also been the senior investigating officer on a number of significant criminal investigations.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant



