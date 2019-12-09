Driver hit partner with car during argument

A drunk Lowestoft man who knocked his former partner and carer over with his car after she got out of the vehicle and walked off during an argument has been jailed for 18 weeks.

The woman was walking along an alleyway when she was hit from behind by a car driven by Paul Salmon and was knocked to the ground, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Salmon told her to "get up and get back in" the car.

A passer-by who heard the commotion realised Salmon had been drinking and took the keys out of the ignition to prevent him driving off.

Salmon squared up to him and threatened to "smash his face" before leaving the area and returning shortly afterwards with a spare set of keys.

The police and an ambulance arrived and the woman, who was still on the ground complaining of pain to her leg, foot, hip and back, was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Salmon was given a breath test and was found to be just over twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100ml of breath, said Mr Jackson.

During police interviews, Salmon said he had drunk half a bottle of vodka, taken prescription medication and couldn't remember what had happened.

"He accepted what he'd done and was sorry and ashamed," said Mr Jackson.

Salmon, 54, of Mylodon Road, Lowestoft, admitted careless driving, drink driving and using threatening behaviour.

Although he was jailed for 18 weeks, he has already served more than half his sentence in custody and was expected to be released imminently.

He was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge, as well as being given a restraining order banning him from contacting his former partner.

The court heard that Salmon, who has 93 previous convictions, has bi-polar and lived with his ex-partner, who was his carer.

On the day of the incident Salmon had driven the woman to the local Morrison's store and then to a chemist to pick up his prescription.

When he got back into the car, she asked him if he'd been drinking and when he said he hadn't there was an argument during which she told Salmon to stop the car and she got out and walked off.