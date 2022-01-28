Driver banned for being fraction over limit
Nigel Chapman
- Credit: Google
A 64-year-old motorist who was a fraction over the limit when he crashed his car into a ditch has been banned from driving.
Police found Paul Howes trying to get out of the overturned vehicle in Southery Road, Feltwell.
Howes was taken to hospital in King’s Lynn after providing a positive roadside breath test.
King's Lynn magistrates heard a blood sample gave a reading of 82 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres, the legal limit being 80.
Howes, of Caudle Avenue, Lakenheath, pleaded guilty to drink-driving at about 4pm on October 22, 2021.
“It’s a shame that a 64-year-old man appears before you charged with an offence for the first time,” said Andrew Cogan, in mitigation for Howes.
“He was two milligrams over the limit. He felt fine to drive, he’d last had a drink at 4am that morning."
The court was told there was a lot of mud on the road and the car had slid out of control.
Howes was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £140 and ordered to pay £139 in costs and victim surcharge.