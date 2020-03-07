Search

Man, 57, raped teenager after she fell asleep

PUBLISHED: 10:05 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 07 March 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 57-year-old man raped a "vulnerable" drunken girl after she fell asleep when they returned from the pub.

Paul Brooker, formerly of Station Road, Attleborough, was found guilty of raping the 19-year-old victim in January following a trial at Norwich Crown Court. He appeared for sentence on Friday.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, said that in an impact statement the victim said that she had now sought counselling over the rape, which has had a traumatic effect on her life.

Jailing him for nine years, Judge Katharine Moore said that Brooker raped the victim after they had both been to the pub and had shared some drinks.

She said the victim, who had a lot to drink had fallen asleep or almost passed out, only to wake up and find she was being sexually assaulted by Brooker.

She told him: "You had also consumed a deal of alcohol yourself and alcohol was plainly a feature of this offence."

Judge Moore accepted he had not set out to commit the offence and said: "This offence was not something that you planned in advance."

She said the victim was particularly vulnerable due to the amount of alcohol she had consumed.

She said the rape had left the victim with ongoing difficulties.

Judge Moore accepted he was of low risk of re-offending but said that he had not shown genuine remorse for the offence as he had made the victim have to go through giving evidence at trial.

She also ordered that Brooker be put on the sex offender's register for life.

Andrew Oliver, for Brooker, said: "He has become a broken man as a result of what has become of him as a result of his behaviour."

He said it was an isolated incident and he had now vowed not to drink again.

He said that when the victim told him to stop he had not forced himself on her. He said the renewable energy sector worker was said to be at low risk of re-offending. He said that since his conviction Brooker had been suffering from depression.

Mr Oliver said that Brooker still did not accept that he was guilty.

"He continues to deny the offence." Mr Oliver added: "It was not planned. He acted in a highly reckless and irresponsible way."

