Former paramedic jailed for stabbing wife

A former paramedic who slashed his wife with a knife and injured her friend has left the pair traumatised, a court heard.

Peter Brine, 66, stabbed his estranged wife and her friend in an alleyway on Riverside Road, Norwich, after she rejected pleas to have him back.

Norwich Crown Court heard during the trial that Brine had pulled a hunting knife from behind his back like a dagger before attacking his former wife.

Brine and his wife had been living apart for a few weeks after almost 40 years of marriage when he turned up and launched the attack.

He also injured her friend, who was trying to protect her from and disarm Brine.

Brine, of Randell Close, North Walsham, admitted two counts of wounding against both his former wife and her friend but was cleared following a trial of an alternative charge of attempted murder relating to his wife.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said that Brine's former wife was still in fear over what happened and suffers weakness in her left arm as a result of her injuries.

She has also been diagnosed as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and was undergoing counselling.

Mr Gair said the victim wanted a restraining order as she was still in fear of what might happen on his release.

Her friend, who was also injured in the attack, is still undergoing treatment for what happened and has also been left traumatised and suffering nightmares.

Judge Stephen Holt jailed Brine for 34 months and made him subject to a restraining order not to contact his former wife.

He said his former wife was worried about his release and said both women were still suffering from the trauma of what happened.

Andrew Thompson, for Brine, said Brine had gone to the alley to harm himself rather than anyone else.

He said: "This was a reckless assault rather than a deliberate attack."

He said that Brine now accepted the marriage was over and would abide by the restraining order.

Brine, a former paramedic, claimed during his trial he was going to kill himself and wanted his wife to watch him die after she had ended their relationship.

He said they were injured trying to get the knife from him.