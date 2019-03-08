Man due to be sentenced for banned weapon has his case adjourned

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man due to be sentenced for possession of a banned weapon has had his case adjourned so the court can find out more about him.

Paul Berryman, 56, of Ipswich Road, Dickleburgh, admitted possessing a prohibited firearm and was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday.

However his case was adjourned for further reports after his barrister Jonathan Goodman told the court that he was currently being assessed by the veteran's charity Combat Stress and had been diagnosed as suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, agreed for the adjournment and said: "Quite plainly it is important we have as much information as possible."

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case until December 16.

Berryman was arrested after police went to a house in Dickleburgh in November last year and seized the prohibited weapon.