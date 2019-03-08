Search

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

PUBLISHED: 08:59 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 18 November 2019

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The founder of Norwich's Redwell Brewery is set to stand trial on Monday for fraud.

Patrick Fisher, 39, has previously denied three fraud charges and his case will now be heard at Norwich Crown Court.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, was director of Redwell Brewery, which he founded in 2013, until 2017.

Two of the charges relate to making false representations to Russell Evans between January 1, 2015 and July 30, 2016 and between January 1, 2015 and January 31, 2017.

The third fraud charge involves making a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015 and October 30, 2017.

Fisher has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

