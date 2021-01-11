Norwich brewery founder has confiscation hearing adjourned

Published: 4:07 PM January 11, 2021

Patrick Fisher, formerly of Redwell Brewery, has had his confiscation hearing postponed Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

The founder of a Norwich brewery who was jailed for fraud has had his confiscation hearing to claw back cash adjourned.

Patrick Fisher, 39, was jailed for 12 months in November 2019 after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, including one which saw him submit false invoices.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, did not attend the hearing on Monday at Norwich Crown Court.

His barrister Edward Renvoize asked for the hearing to be adjourned so there could either be a contested hearing in the case or matters could be resolved.

Jamie Sawyer appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the hearing until March 12 and asked that Fisher attend the hearing either in person or by a link because of the Covid restrictions.

Fisher, who is no longer in any way involved in brewing or pub businesses, was a founder of Redwell Brewery, and involved in the pubs the Mash Tun and Tap House.