Norwich brewery founder has confiscation hearing adjourned

Patrick Fisher, formerly of Redwell Brewery, has had his confiscation hearing postponed

The founder of a Norwich brewery who was jailed for fraud has had his confiscation hearing to claw back cash adjourned.

Patrick Fisher, 39, was jailed for 12 months in November after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, including one which saw him submit false invoices.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, did not attend the hearing on Friday, at Norwich Crown Court.

His barrister Edward Renvoize said he still had to clarify further matters.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said as well as the present confiscation hearing there were separate civil proceedings going on in the High Court.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case until November 20.

Fisher, who is no longer in any way involved in brewing or pub businesses, was a founder of Redwell Brewery, and involved in the pubs the Mash Tun and Tap House.