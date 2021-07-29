Family ‘desperately worried’ for grandmother missing for five days

Published: 4:07 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 4:09 PM July 29, 2021

The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother" and are appealing directly to the local community to help find her. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A “desperately worried” family have made an appeal to help find an 83-year-old woman, who has been missing since Saturday.

The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother" and are appealing directly to the local community for any information which could help to find her.

Mrs Holland, 83, was last seen near her home in Lowestoft Road, in Gorleston at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

Her family reported concerns for her safety to police when they could not contact her the following day (Sunday July 25).

In a statement, her family said: "Patricia (Pat) Holland is our much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

“Mum has more recently used the name "Winnie” or "Winifred” locally.

"She is 83, walks with a walking frame and is vulnerable. We are desperately worried for her safety and want more than anything for her make contact or come home.

“Mum is someone who is out and about daily around Gorleston town socialising and trying to help the people she meets and make their lives better.

"If anyone has any information, no matter how small or insignificant it seems, then please, please come forward and help us to find our mum and Nanny.”

Her family have outlined the following locations she would often frequent including, The Well foodbank Baptist church on Lowestoft Road, St Andrews church drop-in centre, the benches outside The Feathers, The Bridge drop in at St Mary Magdalene, Deja Brew Café.

Police arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, July 27, after Patricia was reported missing on Sunday afternoon when her relatives were unable to contact her.

The man has been questioned by detectives and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police and a forensic team remained in Gorleston on Thursday, July 29, as the search continues.

Police teams searching undergrowth in the Lowestoft Road area of Gorleston, where the footbridges span the inner relief road. - Credit: Liz Coates

Any witnesses or anyone with information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the areas of Lowestoft Road/Poplar Ave/Elmgrove Road/Middleton Road/Victoria Road/A47 Roundabout with Victoria Road that may be relevant to this incident is asked to use an online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1.

You can also contact Detective Inspector Chris Burgess in the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Aeroplane and a member of the enquiry team will get back to you.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

