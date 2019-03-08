Patients contacted after burglars break into Norfolk medical practice

Burglars broke into a doctors surgery in Pulham Market where patient files were on display. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Burglars broke into a medical practice in Pulham Market where patient files were on display.

Norfolk police are investigating a burglary at Church Hill Surgery on Station Road in Pulham Market, near Diss.

The incident happened at about 3.30am on Tuesday, April 2 when suspects broke into the building through the rear window.

Police said nothing was stolen during the incident, although some patient files would have been visible.

A spokesperson from the surgery said: “It was unlikely that anything had been looked at because the police arrived within minutes of the alarm being set off.

“We haven’t had an incident like this happen before and it is very unfortunate.

“We have run a full investigation and our data protection officer Howard Green has confirmed there was no breach because there’s no proof that documents were moved and the time they were in the surgery was so short.”

Stuart Warren, whose family documents were on display in the practice, said: “Were were quite upset to hear that our documents were left out overnight. There is a correct place to put them, and on a desk isn’t it.”

Patients whose documents were on display have been contacted directly, Norfolk police said.