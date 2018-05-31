Hospital patient arrested on suspicion of abusing staff
PUBLISHED: 13:13 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 14 May 2020
A hospital patient has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and public order offences.
Police were called to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers attended the A&E department at about 1pm following reports a patient was being physically and verbally abusive towards staff.
They arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, harassment, and three public order offences.
A spokesman said the man, who has not been named, was taken to the King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody this afternoon.
