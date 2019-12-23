Passenger arrested after smashing screen at Norwich train station

Norwich train station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A frustrated rail passenger was arrested after he smashed a computer at Norwich train station.

The man received a conditional caution and will be paying for the damage caused after he smashed a computer in the customer services office at Norwich railway station.

He was arrested on Wednesday, December 18 following the incident which prompted the British Transport Police to share details of what happened on social media.

BTP East Anglia tweeted: "Yesterday a male was arrested at Norwich train station after smashing a computer in the customer services office. He received a conditional caution and will be paying for the damage caused ... not the best way to vent his frustrations".

