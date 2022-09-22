Partner said murder victim was 'life and soul' of the party
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
The partner of a man stabbed to death after a row over motorbike noise said he 'loved to be the life and soul of the party'.
Dean Allsop, a father-of-three, lived at Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew with his partner Louise Newell and was well liked by friends and neighbours.
He was stabbed to death by neighbour Jamie Crosbie following a row about motorbike noise in April last year.
Speaking before Crosbie was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of murder, Mr Allsop's partner, Louise Newell, who previously described him as her "soulmate" and "best friend", said: "Dean wouldn't want to have been forgotten.
"He loved to be the life and soul of the party.
"He always used to be telling the jokes and making everyone laugh.
"Everyone used to say to me 'he's absolutely hilarious'.
"He was just such a joker.
"I know Dean would want us to be happy - he would not want us to be sitting around being sad."
The roadworker had a love of motorbikes which he shared with his older children, including Mikey with whom he had been riding bikes on the day he was killed.
Miss Newell said: "It was just a father and son just going for a short ride just to make sure the bike was running so Mikey could go to college.
"They weren't going up and down and causing ongoing problems.
"Whenever they did go out they go down the alleyway and off they would go.
"It wasn't anti-social behaviour.
"We've never ever had a complaint from our neighbours - we got on with everyone."
Following his tragic death Miss Newell said she had been doing what she can to keep him in their lives.
She said: "Me and my kids will go to the beach often.
"Dean loved fishing and loved sea fishing - he had the most amazing respect for the sea.
"We always said we would've moved to the Norfolk coast once we had got our youngest more settled in life.
"Cromer Pier was his (Dean's) absolute favourite place in the world.
"He loved it.
"No.1 Fish and Chips - he used to get them and I would have a glass of wine and he would have his chips, it was lovely."
Miss Newell said Mr Allsop was still a huge part of their lives.
She said: "We just talk about him every day. It just keeps his memory alive."