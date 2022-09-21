When Dean Allsop was attacked and killed by neighbour James Crosbie near his home in Thorpe St Andrew last year, his partner Louise Newell ran to the scene to help her dying boyfriend.

She herself was attacked by Crosbie.

Before he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 28 years on Wednesday (September 21) for Mr Allsop's murder, a victim impact statement from Ms Newell was read to Norwich Crown Court. Here it is:

"My partner, Dean Allsop, was murdered by James Crosbie in Primrose Crescent on April 14, 2021.

"I was only 17 when we met, Dean was 18. We were best friends from day one, and right through the next 24 years together.

"We done everything together from the first day, firstly as a couple and then as a happy family.

"The shock of losing Dean will never go away, it’s so hard to explain in words the true impact this has had on the family.

"We are broken. We all still talk about Dean as if he is still here with us.

"As a family we always used to sit down for our evening meal but now there’s a space missing at the table, so we don’t really do it anymore. We don’t feel as if our family is all together now.

"Not hearing Dean’s voice, his laugh - even his annoying early morning cough - is hard to live without.

"The dogs always knew Dean was awake when he cleared his throat, in fact we all knew he was awake!

"I miss that. I even miss nagging him about giving up smoking.

"Mikey [their son] sounds so like his dad; I get a lump in my throat when I hear him on the phone to his mates.

"Mikey’s mannerisms and voice are just like his dad's.

"He withdraws himself from certain situations and now likes to spend more time on his own.

"He’s always looking at pictures/memories of him and his dad together.

"Millie [their daughter] has suffered terribly, to be blunt.

"She’s missing her dad so much and now suffers with nightmares which is something she didn’t experience before this all happened.

"Jakey, our youngest, who has autism and needs 24/7 care, looks at Dean's photos and just smiles; they were inseparable.

"Jakey's autism was a huge turning point for Dean.

"I believe Dean – and me – both became better human beings for having him in our lives.

"It gave Dean a whole different outlook on life.

"He always said he’d let Jakey guide him through the rest of his life and to live life the way Jakey would live it.

"It made Dean a better person and dad.

"All my family and friends have now stepped up to help me in relation to Jakey and his care; all learning more about autism and the care needed.

"The kids are my reason to keep going. It’s like we’ve all lost our best friend.

"It may sound strange, but I can’t even eat from the chippy I went to as it reminds me so much of that night.

"All of us sitting eating our fish and chips together, Dean sharing his fish with Jakey.

"I’ll never forget that day now.

"I sometimes forget I was also a victim from that night. I feel guilty that I’m here and Dean isn’t.

"When this first happened, I didn’t want to be here anymore as I didn’t think I could live without Dean.

"It’s so hard.

"My family, especially my dad Steve, sister Kerry, brother Jim and best friend Kelly have been amazing, and I want to thank them for everything they have done for me and the kids.

"I would also like to thank the Whitworth family for their great support as well as Kerryn for being so brave and helping me that night.

"They have literally picked me up when I didn’t want to go on, especially those days when I didn’t want to get out of bed and face the world without Dean.

"Jim has been a rock.

"He has been so good with Millie and Mikey.

"They couldn’t have coped without him. Mikey needed an adult male in his life to guide him after losing his dad; Jim has done this quietly, without fuss and has been so good to him, I can’t thank him enough.

"It’s true when they say physical scars heal but those memories which scarred my mind of Dean's last moments will haunt me for the rest of my life.

"There’s not one day when I don’t wake up and think about it straight away.

"It’s so hard being a victim of the assault; having these injuries and scars, mental and physical as well as trying to grieve for Dean and look after our three children.

"I still cook for four people when I prepare any food, there’s always enough over for one more person, it’s so hard to just change my ways.

"We all loved being outdoors together, going to the forest looking under rocks or stones, visiting Cromer Pier (Dean's favourite place) or getting a day boat out on the Norfolk Broads, having a pub lunch.

"We don’t really do that anymore; it just wouldn’t be the same.

"The best way I can describe life is that I feel like I live in a ‘grief-fog’.

"I lack interest in everyday life now.

"This is caused from what I saw and what happened to me that night, the PTSD and depression I now suffer with.

"I lose concentration easily and I take myself away from any negative situations.

"If I can’t predict how something may turn out I just take myself away from it.

"Public places are hard to deal with, so I don’t really like going out much.

"I’m always expecting the worst to happen due to the unpredictability I’ve seen happen.

"If I’m out and I see someone who looks anything like Crosbie it literally takes my breath away.

"I will never forgive Crosbie for what he’s done to my family.

"He’s taken the biggest and best part of it away from us all.

"I can’t repair the damage he’s done over what was something so trivial.

"I hope that he’s never released and doesn’t harm another family like he did to mine ever again.

"I’ll never, ever take family and friends for granted.

"I have got the best family in the world.

"They have all given me and the kids so much support, I can’t thank them enough and want them to know how much I appreciate them.

"Finally, I would like to thank everyone involved who has helped me and my family.

"To the ambulance and police crews who attended on that night, you were amazing.

"To the doctors and nurses at the hospital, you looked after me superbly.

"To the Norfolk Police Major Investigation Team, headed by Phill and Caroline, who gathered all the evidence and put in hours of work needed to secure the verdicts, I thank you all."