Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

50-year-old parrot stolen from Norfolk aviary

PUBLISHED: 12:24 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 13 July 2019

The parrots which have been stolen from Swallow Aquatics, at East Harling Picture: Swallow Aquatics

The parrots which have been stolen from Swallow Aquatics, at East Harling Picture: Swallow Aquatics

Archant

A 50-year-old parrot was among four birds stolen from their aviary in south Norfolk.

The doors of the aviary which was broken ionto Picture: Swallow AquaticsThe doors of the aviary which was broken ionto Picture: Swallow Aquatics

Thieves struck at Swallow Aquatics at East Harling, near Attleborough, overnight.

Staff arrived at the business, on the B1111 Harling Road, to find the birds had been taken.

A padlock which was cut using bolt croppers Picture: Swallow AquaticsA padlock which was cut using bolt croppers Picture: Swallow Aquatics

Livestock supervisor Branden Darlison-Hoskin said: "There were two blue and gold macaws, Albert and Lily and the other two were African greys, Burt and Daisy.

"Our manager has had Burt for more than 30 years and he was given to him by someone who'd had him for 20 so he is more than 50 years old.

An African grey parrot which was also stolen Picture: Swallow AquaticsAn African grey parrot which was also stolen Picture: Swallow Aquatics

"With all the stress I'd be surprised if he makes it to be honest.

"We came in this morning and both aviary doors were open and the padlocks had been cut with bolt croppers. I believe whoever has taken them knows what they're doing."

One of the birds which were stolen Picture: Swallow AquaticsOne of the birds which were stolen Picture: Swallow Aquatics

Mr Darlison-Hoskin said the birds would normally sell for £1,000, while African greys require paperwork to show that they are captive bred and have not been taken from the wild.

Police have been informed of the theft.

One of the stolen blue and gold mackaws Picture: Swallow AquaticsOne of the stolen blue and gold mackaws Picture: Swallow Aquatics

Most Read

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Three-bed house could be turned into eight-bed HMO

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

Motor trader fined after car loses ill-fitted wheel at 60mph on A11 a day after sale

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father and son drug dealers jailed for ‘cuckooing’ flat of vulnerable Norwich man

The door of the flat which was raided by police in Watson Grove. Photo: Submitted.

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Three-bed house could be turned into eight-bed HMO

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

50-year-old parrot stolen from Norfolk aviary

The parrots which have been stolen from Swallow Aquatics, at East Harling Picture: Swallow Aquatics
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists