50-year-old parrot stolen from Norfolk aviary

The parrots which have been stolen from Swallow Aquatics, at East Harling

A 50-year-old parrot was among four birds stolen from their aviary in south Norfolk.

The doors of the aviary which was broken ionto

Thieves struck at Swallow Aquatics at East Harling, near Attleborough, overnight.

Staff arrived at the business, on the B1111 Harling Road, to find the birds had been taken.

A padlock which was cut using bolt croppers

Livestock supervisor Branden Darlison-Hoskin said: "There were two blue and gold macaws, Albert and Lily and the other two were African greys, Burt and Daisy.

"Our manager has had Burt for more than 30 years and he was given to him by someone who'd had him for 20 so he is more than 50 years old.

An African grey parrot which was also stolen

"With all the stress I'd be surprised if he makes it to be honest.

"We came in this morning and both aviary doors were open and the padlocks had been cut with bolt croppers. I believe whoever has taken them knows what they're doing."

One of the birds which were stolen

Mr Darlison-Hoskin said the birds would normally sell for £1,000, while African greys require paperwork to show that they are captive bred and have not been taken from the wild.

Police have been informed of the theft.