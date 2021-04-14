Tools stolen in spate of van break-ins

Published: 8:57 AM April 14, 2021

The side window of a white Berlingo van, parked on Denmark Road in Beccles, was smashed and various tools were stolen from within during one of three reported thefts from vans at the weekend. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Numerous tools were stolen after three parked vans were targeted in a series of break-ins.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after three vans that had been parked in Beccles were broken into over the weekend.

Investigations are under way after the side window of a white Berlingo van, parked on Denmark Road in Beccles, was smashed and various tools were stolen from within.

The theft happened between 6pm on Saturday, April 10 and 7.20am on Sunday, April 11.

A white Vauxhall van parked on South Road in Beccles was broken into between 7pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

The van's rear doors were forced open, and the vehicle was searched but nothing was stolen.

A white Ford transit van parked in a car park on Newgate in Beccles was broken into around 9.30pm on Saturday with tools stolen.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously near the vehicles."

Information should be directed to Suffolk police quoting the crime reference numbers 37/17892/21, 37/18069/21 or 37/18072/21 respectively on 101.