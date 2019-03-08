Girl approached by two men in white van

A warning has been issued to parents after a girl was approached by two men in a white van.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed police were called yesterday afternoon after the girl was accosted in Beccles.

A spokesperson for police said: “We were called shortly before 4pm yesterday, March 13, to reports a girl was approached by two men in a van while walking in Duke Street.

“This is currently awaiting further follow up from officers so the investigation is pending further enquiries.”

If anyone has any information, contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 271.