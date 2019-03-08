Probe continues into theft of milk from Norwich primary school

CCTV of suspects following theft of milk at Edith Cavell Academy. PIC: Supplied by Edith Cavell Academy. Archant

Investigations are continuing into the theft of milk from a Norwich primary school which has left both parents and pupils "upset".

Two hooded men were captured on CCTV walking across the playground of Edith Cavell Academy before they loaded up 20 pints of milk into carrier bags just minutes after it had been delivered to the school.

The audacious raid at the Duckett Close school was only discovered at the start of the school day.

Tracy Bocz, inclusion and school support manager at the school, said both parents and teachers have been affected by the raid.

She said: "Our parents were quite upset when they read about it."

Police are currently investigating the theft which happened just after 2.30am on Tuesday, September 24.

Mrs Bocz said although she was not aware of anyone being caught there had not been any further milk thefts.

She said: "We haven't had any taken since. It may have pricked some consciences."

Speaking last month, Mrs Bocz said they contacted police after looking at the theft on CCTV.

She said: "You can clearly see two guys on CCTV. They come in from one side with hoods up, they walk across, put the milk into bags and leave with bags full of milk - they just walk away.

"I'm assuming they knew it was there because they walk straight there.

"I don't know what we were expecting but we weren't expecting to see two people that were there for that purpose.

"It's just annoying. It's a shame because it was for the children and not for anyone else."

She added: "I think its quite worrying that there are people out there at that time with that purpose.

Mrs Bocz said they had to replace the stolen milk with staff supplies to ensure that the youngsters did not miss out on their free supplies.

She said: "We rely on the milk to give our children the nutrients they need."

"It's maybe a small thing to the community but to the children it's quite a big thing. It's a real shame these things are happening to our young people."

- Anyone with information about the milk theft should contact police on 101.