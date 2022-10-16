News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Heartbroken parents to urge police to re-examine son’s death

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:03 PM October 16, 2022
Bill and Gloria Rouse are trying to find out what happened in the final hours of the life of their s

Bill and Gloria Rouse are trying to find out what happened in the final hours of the life of their son Steven whose body was discovered in Bunwell. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Simon Parkin

The parents of a man who was found dead on the playing field in a quiet Norfolk village are to write to the chief constable urging police to re-examine his death.  

Steven Rouse, 53, who lived in Tibenham, was discovered at the Turnpike community playing field in Bunwell on October 26, 2018.

Steven Rouse, 53, a builder whose specialised in historic brick work was found dead in Bunwell on Oc

Steven Rouse, 53, a builder whose specialised in historic brick work was found dead in Bunwell on October 26, 2018. Picture: Bill and Gloria Rouse - Credit: Bill and Gloria Rouse

His parents Bill and Gloria Rouse, who live in Lewisham in South London, are set to mark the fourth anniversary of his death by appealing to police to look again into how he came to be found.

In 2019 an inquest found that Mr Rouse took his own life, but his parents have doubts about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The inquest was told that the medical cause of his death was hanging.

Mrs Rouse said: “We know for a fact that Steve was often heard making it known he couldn't understand why people didn't talk to somebody, hence avoiding suicide, and that he could never do that.

The Turnpike community playing field in Bunwell where Steven Rouse was found. Picture: Simon Parkin

The Turnpike community playing field in Bunwell where Steven Rouse was found. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Simon Parkin

“He mentioned this only days before, so to be found in a children's playground just hours later goes totally against his principles and definitely does not make any sense.”

His parents said they had turned to a forensic professor who had raised concerns about whether the circumstances in which his body was found was compatible with him taking his own life.

Most Read

  1. 1 Martin Lewis issues financial warning to unmarried couples living together
  2. 2 Riverside pub named one of the best places in the UK for Sunday lunch
  3. 3 Protestors pour milk on floor in city's M&S calling for plant-based future
  1. 4 Six months on from opening how is life at the region's first electric garage?
  2. 5 Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident
  3. 6 'We're completely broken' - parents' tribute to 10-day-old daughter
  4. 7 Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S
  5. 8 Memorial bid for home of Norfolk's elite bomber unit
  6. 9 Abnormal load travelling through Norfolk could cause delays
  7. 10 Meet the wild camper sleeping his way across Norfolk this autumn

The couple now plan to petition the chief constable with the findings in a bid to get police to look again.

The black Audi A4 S-Line car that Steven Rouse had borrowed and was driving when his body was discov

The black Audi A4 S-Line car that Steven Rouse had borrowed and was driving when his body was discovered in Bunwell. Picture: Bill and Gloria Rouse - Credit: Bill and Gloria Rouse

“The forensic professor said we should have been told that if we disagreed with suicide the case could be left open,” said Mrs Rouse. “Now it is a mountain to climb to get the case reopened.”

Mr and Mrs Rouse believe someone must have seen their son, or the black Audi A4 S-Line car he had borrowed for a trip to the Lake District over the previous four days, between 10.30pm on October 25 and 11.30am on October 26.

Two mobile phones and his desktop computer found to be missing after his death have never been found.

Leaflet appealing for information on Steve Rouse

His parents have been distributing leaflets asking for information - Credit: Bill and Gloria Rouse

His parents have unsuccessfully tried to access his phone records as part of efforts to discover more about his final hours.

“We think he must have been in the South Norfolk area during those hours,” said Mrs Rouse.

• Anyone with information can submit it on 07888 613937 or via bnr6687@hotmail.co.uk

South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing

Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Portia, 16, remains in hospital after she collided with a car while driving her moped to the gym last week

Teen 'touch and go' in hospital after moped crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Josephine McAllister arriving at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing for throwing a petrol bomb into

Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The Mysterines had a playful dig at a Waveney town during a Twitter spat last night

Arctic Monkeys support act in Twitter spat over 'boring' East Anglian town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon