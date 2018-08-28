Search

Panasonic television and power tools stolen in break-in

PUBLISHED: 11:47 21 January 2019

Police are investigating a break-in in a house in Welney Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are investigating a break-in in a house in Welney Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A number of electrical items were stolen during a break-in at a house in Welney last week.

Officers investigating the incident say that the suspect forced their way into the property in Cock Fen Road between 4.45am and 6.30pm on Thursday, January 17.

A Panasonic television, a DVD player and a number of power tools were stolen.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who has information regarding the theft or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated.

They should contact Det Con Larissa Foreman at the King’s Lynn CID on 101 or alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Drive 24
