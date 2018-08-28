Search

Cold caller advice after elderly man ‘shaken’ by distraction burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:05 21 January 2019

A distraction burglary took place in Palgrave last week. PHOTO: Google Maps

Police have shared advice on dealing with cold callers after a man in his 80s was left shaken by a distraction burglary.

Residents have been advised to keep doors locked when inside their home and always used the door chain and viewer to see who is calling.

On Thursday, January 17, at around 5.40pm on Goulds Close, in Palgrave, an unknown man approached the property of a man in his 80s, looked through a window and tried to speak to the victim, before going around the back and pushing the pensioner, taking cash from him. The elderly man was unhurt but shaken.

Police said if someone calls claiming to be a police officer, ask for their identification number and police force. Hang up and call 101 using a different phone. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

Anyone who was a witness or has information on a similar incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/3398/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Advice on how to deal with cold callers and how to keep yourself safe at home can also be viewed or downloaded by visiting: http://www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z

