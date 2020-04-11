Search

Man arrested after police stand-off lasting 31 hours

PUBLISHED: 08:40 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 11 April 2020

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after a stand-off with police which lasted more than 31 hours.

Suffolk Police were called to Pakefield Street, in Lowestoft, at around 1.45pm on Thursday afternoon, April 9, following a report of a man threatening to harm himself.

Police negotiators, armed response units and a dog unit attended the scene and closed the road to traffic and pedestrians.

Officers attemped to negotiate with the man who had refused to leave the home.

No one else was in the building.

The 43-year-old was arrested at around 9.10pm on Friday evening, April 10, almost 31-and-a-half hours after police were called, on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with an intent to cause fear of violence.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road closure has now been lifted, although a police cordon remains in place at the home.

