Pakefield stand-off continues past 24 hour mark

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook Archant

A stand-off between a man and several police units has passed the 24 hour mark.

Armed police, negotiators and a dog unit were dispatched to Pakefield Street, in Lowestoft, at about 1.45pm on Thursday, April 9, amid concerns for a man’s welfare.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed teams were still on the scene as of 4.15pm on Friday, April 10, with the situation ongoing, 26-and-a-half hours after first being called.

Witnesses initially described several streets being closed by police, including Pakefield Street and St George’s Road, as well as access to the beach, with at least six police vehicles spotted at the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their drone had also been launched as part of the incident at the request of the police.

On Thursday, the police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a property on Pakefield Street, in Lowestoft, to a report of a man making threats to harm himself.

“Officers attended the location and they currently remain at the scene with armed response units, dog unit and police negotiators.

“The incident is on-going and the road has been cordoned off in the interests of public safety.

“No-one else is believed to be in the property. Officers ask motorists and pedestrians to be patient while the incident is resolved.”