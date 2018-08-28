Search

Police, lifeboat and coastguards search for missing man

PUBLISHED: 13:35 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:57 17 December 2018

Mark Butler was last seen near Pontins Holiday Centre, Pakefield, yesterday. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from Lowestoft.

Mark Butler, 44, was last seen in the London Road area of Pakefield, near to Pontins Holiday Centre, at 6.15pm on Sunday, December 16.

He was reported as missing to police just before midnight.

Mr Butler is described as 5ft 9in, of stocky build and was wearing a thin security jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

It is thought he could be riding a red Harley Davidson, registration LK04 TKD, or driving a blue Hyundai Getz, registration AR07 JTV.

A police spokesman added: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate Mark and anyone who has seen Mark, knows of his whereabouts or has seen a man matching the description should contact Suffolk police on 101.”

Lowestoft Lifeboat was launched before noon to search from Ness Point to Benacre while coastguard rescue officers also assisted in a search of the shoreline.

