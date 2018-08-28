Boy approached by van driver on way to school

A boy was approached by a van driver in London Road, Pakefield. Photo: Google. Archant

A boy was approached by a van driver as he made his way to school.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man asked a boy, of high school age, if he would like to buy a new bike from the back of his van at around 7.50am in London Road, Pakefield near Lowestoft, on Monday, December 3.

Following the question, the boy walked away.

The man was driving either a white or grey van and is described as white, aged in his 60s, between 5ft 10in and 6ft. He is of a medium build with grey hair and was wearing a dark coloured shirt, jeans and was clean shaven.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/69900/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.