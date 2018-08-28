Search

Advanced search

Boy approached by van driver on way to school

PUBLISHED: 15:46 04 December 2018

A boy was approached by a van driver in London Road, Pakefield. Photo: Google.

A boy was approached by a van driver in London Road, Pakefield. Photo: Google.

Archant

A boy was approached by a van driver as he made his way to school.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man asked a boy, of high school age, if he would like to buy a new bike from the back of his van at around 7.50am in London Road, Pakefield near Lowestoft, on Monday, December 3.

Following the question, the boy walked away.

The man was driving either a white or grey van and is described as white, aged in his 60s, between 5ft 10in and 6ft. He is of a medium build with grey hair and was wearing a dark coloured shirt, jeans and was clean shaven.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/69900/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collins outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Video Apache Attack Helicopter lands on school playing field

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Video Oasis star announced as headliner for Norwich festival

Sunday Sessions 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Policeman from Norfolk ‘devastated’ by shower spying charge

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Video Jailed in Norfolk in November: Man who bit off victim’s ear, abusive caller, and violent sex criminal

Robert Hisgrove (left), Sean Robertson (centre) and Gary Nathan (right) were all jailed in November. Photo: Norfolk Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast