‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse Archant

A business owner has slammed the “mindless morons” who keyed his car and caused £1,500 worth of damage.

Wayne Moyse, of Wilson Road in Pakefield near Lowestoft, was furious on Sunday morning when he discovered vandals had damaged his Audi RS4 overnight.

The entire left side of the car had been scratched while his neighbour was also targeted – with the name ‘LUCAS’ scrawled across their bonnet.

The 40-year-old, who owns Moyse Motors in Barley Way, said: “As soon as I opened the door I realised what had happened.

“Every single panel down one side was keyed. It was done all the way down to the metal so it can’t even be polished out.”

It will cost £1,500 to respray the four damaged panels.

And Mr Morse said the unplanned costs have cast a shadow over his Christmas celebrations.

The father-of-two said: “It ruins it knowing you have to fork out that kind of money after Christmas.

“Pakefield is meant to be a good area but it’s slowly on the decline.”

Mr Moyse branded the culprits as “mindless morons who haven’t got anything better to do with their time” and explained the car had been his pride and joy.

He added: “That is what I work hard for – it was immaculate.”

According to the latest Home Office figures between January and October this year 259 vehicle crime offences were committed throughout Lowestoft.

While this demonstrates a 21pc decrease from the same period in 2017 it is an issue which residents of the town are still fearful about.

Earlier this month 11 cars parked along The Street, in Carlton Colville, were damaged in a single night.

Resident Tom Woods discovered the damage during a early morning dog walk and was appalled with the destruction.

He said: “I just thought it was absolutely disgraceful – it’s just mindless vandalism.”

Wing mirrors were smashed and door were left scratched and dented during the vandalism spree.

Investigations into the damage are still being investigated by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 37/70017/18.