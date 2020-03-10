Man threw drugs out of window as police raided crack house

A man was caught throwing drugs out of a window as police raided a crack house, a court has heard.

Police arrived to execute a search warrant at an address at Lilburne Avenue, near to Woodcock Road in Norwich, and found Anton Williams, 40, throwing items out of a kitchen window.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said police found Williams in the kitchen and his partner Marquitta McKenzie in bed.

A third defendant, Noel McKevitt, later returned to the address and was also arrested.

In the property Mr Spence said police found drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin, with a street value of between £3,500 and £5,000.

In the kitchen officers found items set up for the cutting and weighing of heroin and cocaine.

Cash was also found at the address after the warrant was executed on July 23 last year, as were phones with text messages alluding to drug dealing.

Williams, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of five years and nine months by Judge Anthony Bate on Tuesday (March 10) after he previously admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

McKenzie, 34, of Desmond Drive, Norwich, had previously been convicted by a jury of two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply following a trial.

She was sentenced by Judge Bate to three years in prison.

Ian James, representing Williams, said he 'tries to make no excuses' and blamed no-one else for what he had done.

Mr James said he should be given credit for his plea and added that he wanted to use the next few years purposefully in prison getting qualifications.

Russell Butcher, for McKenzie, who the court heard had been in a casual relationship with Williams, said she had struggled repeatedly with drug use over the past few years.

He said the defendant, who was found in the bedroom of the property, had played a lesser role in the operation.

McKevitt, 44, of Barnards Yard, Norwich, was also convicted of two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply following a trial.

McKevitt, who is represented by Danielle O'Donovan, had his sentencing hearing adjourned until April 8.