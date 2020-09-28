Parents accused of murdering baby refused bail
PUBLISHED: 15:30 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 28 September 2020
A mother and father charged with the murder of their baby daughter have been refused bail.
Three-month-old Eleanor Easey was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18, last year, after becoming unresponsive at her home at Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade.
She was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, but died two days later on December 20.
A post mortem examination established she died from a severe head injury.
Christopher Easey, 30 and Carly Easey, 35, have both been charged with murder.
The couple, of Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a bail hearing.
However Judge Stephen Holt refused bail and remanded the pair in custody until their next court appearance.
A plea and trial preparation hearing has been set for October 13.
A potential trial date is set for March 8, next year.
