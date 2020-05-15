Pair identified following CCTV appeal over supermarket worker assault at Morrisons

Two people have been idenitified following an assault and thefts at Morrisons supermarket, Riverside, Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith Archant

Police have confirmed they have identified a man and woman sought in connection with an assault on a worker and a spate of thefts at Morrisons in Norwich.

A CCTV appeal was issued after four thefts took place at the Morrisons store in Albion Way in April, as well as an assault on a member of staff who suffered minor injuries to their arm.

Norfolk police released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the incidents.

A man and a woman have now been identified and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers have thanked the public and the media for their help.