Pair identified following CCTV appeal over supermarket worker assault at Morrisons
PUBLISHED: 09:17 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 15 May 2020
Police have confirmed they have identified a man and woman sought in connection with an assault on a worker and a spate of thefts at Morrisons in Norwich.
A CCTV appeal was issued after four thefts took place at the Morrisons store in Albion Way in April, as well as an assault on a member of staff who suffered minor injuries to their arm.
Norfolk police released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the incidents.
A man and a woman have now been identified and enquiries are ongoing.
Officers have thanked the public and the media for their help.
