Pair arrested after ‘dine and dash’ incidents released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 13:01 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 19 November 2020

The Bird in Hand pub at Wreningham. Picture: Simon Parker

The Bird in Hand pub at Wreningham. Picture: Simon Parker

Archant

Two people arrested in connection with a string of ‘dine and dash’ incidents where offenders left restaurants and pubs without paying their bills have been released under investigation.

The incidents happened at pubs and restaurants across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, including the Bird in Hand in Wreningham and the Sugar Beat Eating House in Bracon Ash.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of making off without payment in Ipswich on Wednesday - a 45-year-old man from Hadleigh and a 43-year-old woman from Sudbury.

Police said they have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The incidents at the Norfolk restaurant took place on July 19 and 20. At the Bird in Hand, co-owner Alex Brake said two people left without paying a £100 bill.

Similar incidents were reported at The Marquis of Cornwallis in Layham, the Barn Brasserie in Colchester, Hintlesham Hall, The George in Hintlesham, The Waterfront Bistro in Ipswich, and The Swan Inn in Monks Eleigh.

