Undercover police catch pair who tried to trick and steal from vulnerable person
PUBLISHED: 12:21 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 13 February 2019
Archant
A man and woman who tried to steal from a vulnerable adult were arrested - after plain clothes police officers spotted what they were up to.
Norwich police tweeted that one of the pair distracted the vulnerable person while the other stolen from them.
But they said: “Little did they know plain clothes officers were in the right place at the right time.”
The pair were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody for interview.
Police have yet to reveal the time or location of the incident.
