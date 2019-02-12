Undercover police catch pair who tried to trick and steal from vulnerable person

Police arrested a pair who tried to steal from a vulnerable person. Pic: Denise Bradley. Archant

A man and woman who tried to steal from a vulnerable adult were arrested - after plain clothes police officers spotted what they were up to.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich police tweeted that one of the pair distracted the vulnerable person while the other stolen from them.

But they said: “Little did they know plain clothes officers were in the right place at the right time.”

The pair were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody for interview.

Police have yet to reveal the time or location of the incident.