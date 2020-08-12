Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into neighbour’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man and a woman will stand trial later this year accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into the garden of a neighbour.

Darren and Rebecca Carter, of Rectory Road in Dickleburgh, are charged with harassing a man who lives in the village over a nine-month period between May 2019 and February 2020.

It is claimed that at some point between these dates the pair pelted the garden of their accuser from an alleyway in the village with eggs and dog faeces, also hitting his car.

They appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where they each denied a charge of harassment.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting, said: “The victim alleges the defendants have thrown eggs from an alley and onto his car and garden.”

James Burrows, for the Carters, said the pair were “both of previous good character”.

The trial will be heard at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 9.