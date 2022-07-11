Stolen £10,000 painting found after it was sold at auction

This painting was stolen in Brandon and is worth between £5,000 to £10,000 - Credit: Suffolk police

A stolen painting worth up to £10,000 has been found after the buyer who bought it at auction came forward.

The painting was put in storage in Brandon in January 2021 but was stolen at some point between then and the end of June this year.

Last week, police issued an appeal to find the painting and auction houses were being asked to check to see if it is a painting they had encountered or sold.

However, according to a tweet from Mildenhall Police, it has now been found.

Police are pleased to update that a valuable picture that was missing from #Beccles has been located in Norfolk after officers were approached by the buyer of it who bought it at an auction and enquires on going. — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) July 11, 2022

It was located in Norfolk after officers were approached by the buyer of it who bought it at an auction.

Police also said that enquiries are ongoing.



