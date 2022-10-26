News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Paint thrown at vehicle and house in Beccles

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:52 PM October 26, 2022
Paint was thrown on a vehicle in Banham Road in Beccles - Credit: Google/Archant

Police are appealing for information after paint was thrown at a Beccles house.

The incident occurred at a home in Banham Road at approximately 4am today, October 25.

Paint was thrown over a vehicle and at a terrace property on the street.

Officers are hoping to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything, as well as those in the area with doorbell and CCTV footage.

Those with information are asked to contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/68312/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

