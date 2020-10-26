Date set for inquest into prison death of paedophile teacher
PUBLISHED: 10:32 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 26 October 2020
Suffolk Police
The inquest into the death in prison of a paedophile former maths teacher will not take place for a further five months whilst investigations continue.
John McKno, 74, was jailed in 2016 for abusing five pupils at boarding schools in Suffolk, Devon and Worcestershire in the 1970s and 1980s.
He died at Norwich Prison on 29 September 2019 from “cardiac failure” after choking on food, an inquest opening was told last December.
At a review hearing on Monday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the case was still not ready to resume. A full inquest has now been scheduled for March 29.
McKno, of Alby Hill, near Aylsham, had admitted gross indecency, indecent assault and serious sexual assaults on pupils at schools including the former Kesgrave Hall School near Ipswich.
At his sentencing hearing, Judge David Goodin said his victims had “lived under the shadow of the terrible consequences of his abuse” for between 30 and 40 years.
