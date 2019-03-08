Search

Paedophile with contact taser arranged to meet with 'teenage girl'

PUBLISHED: 14:28 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 08 August 2019

Stephen Moore, 46, who previously lived on Jubilee Road in Bungay. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stephen Moore, 46, who previously lived on Jubilee Road in Bungay. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A paedophile who claimed he worked for a modelling agency before asking a 'teenage girl' for explicit images has been jailed.

Stephen Moore, 46, who previously lived on Jubilee Road, in Bungay was jailed after he planned to meet a 14-year-old girl on January 19.

However, the teenage girl was a decoy account set up by the Online Child Abuse Activist Group (OCAG) on January 9.

Over the course of their communication, Moore claimed he worked for a modelling agency before asking for explicit images.

His messages to the decoy account became "increasingly intimate" saying he liked "to make love" and he has done "underwear shoots" before.

He offered her £200 to do a photo shoot with him, saying he was trying to help her. Moore also asked her to "put on nice underwear and send a couple of pics".

Moore planned to meet the girl on January 19, but was confronted outside his house by members of the group who then called the police.

He was arrested and following a search of his house and car, a contact taser was found hidden in his glove box.

Members of the group also told officers Moore had been messaging another decoy account, also a 14-year-old girl, earlier that month.

According to members of the group, he told the girl she looked "very sexy" and said they wouldn't get into trouble if she didn't tell anyone, saying they should "just keep it our secret".

Six days later, Moore asked for explicit images and when she refused he quickly backtracked and said, "well done for saying no", claiming it was a test.

Moore was jailed for 30 months at Cambridge Crown Court on August 7 after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and made the subject of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

DC Kayleigh Fillary said: "Moore continually spoke inappropriately to people he thought were young girls and even asked them to regularly delete the messages in a bid to hide his behaviour."

