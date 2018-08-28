Search

Can you identify this woman? Police want to question her following distraction burglary involving 88-year-old

PUBLISHED: 11:11 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:35 05 November 2018

CCTV images of a woman Norfolk Police would like to speak to in connection to an attempted fraud in Church Drove, Outwell. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

Do you know this woman? She’s wanted for questioning following a distraction burglary involving an 88-year-old Wisbech woman.

The challenge to identify the woman was put out today by Norfolk Police who want to speak to the woman following an incident in Outwell.

A police spokesman said they have released CCTV images of the woman they would like to speak to in connection to an attempted fraud in Church Drove, Outwell.

On Monday October 29, said the spokesman, a person attempted to use a bank card which had been stolen earlier that day in a distraction burglary of an 88-year-old woman in Wisbech.

PC Tom Adams said: “Fortunately the victim acted fast and instantly cancelled her bank cards.

“I would urge anyone with information to call us as soon as possible to prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/41072/18. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

