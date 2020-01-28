Search

Fishing equipment and power tools stolen in burglary

PUBLISHED: 08:07 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 28 January 2020

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt

Fishing equipment and power tools were stolen during a burglary in a west Norfolk village.

The incident took place in Outwell, near Wisbech, on Thursday, January 23 between 1.30am and 9am.

The suspect(s) entered a property in Churchfield Road through an insecure door.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area between those times, or anyone who believes they may have been offered the stolen property.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Gemma Garner at King's Lynn CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

