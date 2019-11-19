Armed robbery at village store

The convenience store where a robbery took place in Outwell Picture: Google Archant

Two men carried out a robbery at a village convenience store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police said officers were called to the Budget store in Outwell, near Downham Market, just after 10pm on Monday.

The men are believed to have escaped with cash from the premises.

A police spokesman said: "Police are investigating a robbery after police were called at 10:09pm last night following reports two armed men entered the Budget shop in Outwell.

"Around £280 of cash was stolen in the incident and detectives are carrying out enquiries this morning."

Staff at the store declined to comment. One neighbour said: "I saw lots of blue lights around there when I drove past last night, but you couldn't really see what was going on."

The robbery is not the first at the convenience store, on Church Drove.

In January 2017, four masked men burst into the shop, threatened staff with crowbars and escaped with two tills.

Anyone with information should call Det Con Victoria Homer on 101, quoting crime reference 36/80915/19.