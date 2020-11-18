Search

Mountain bike stolen in early morning burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:29 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 18 November 2020

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

A mountain bike was stolen from an outbuilding attached to a home during an early morning burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the outbuilding at a home in Reeve Street, Lowestoft was broken into.

The burglary took place at sometime between 4am and 7am on Wednesday, November 18 after burglars forced entry into the outbuilding.

A police spokesman said: “A black and orange Scott Aspect mountain bike was stolen.

“The bike has orange pedals and a Scott Aspect logo on the 19in frame.

“The rear fence has been damaged to access an alleyway which leads to Raglan Street.

“Can you help?”

Anyone who witnessed the burglary, knows where the mountain bike is now or has any information should contact Suffolk Police East CID quoting crime reference 37/66906/20 by emailing Mark.RYCZANOWSKI@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

