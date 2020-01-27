Search

Yacht club targeted during boat trailer theft

PUBLISHED: 12:46 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 27 January 2020

A storage yard at The Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club in Nicholas Everitt Park was broken into with a West Mersea double axel boat trailer and a long shaft 5hp outboard engine stolen.

A storage yard at The Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club in Nicholas Everitt Park was broken into with a West Mersea double axel boat trailer and a long shaft 5hp outboard engine stolen. Picture: Google Images



Witnesses are being sought after an outboard engine and a boat trailer were stolen from the Broads.

Police have issued a further appeal for information after thieves cut a padlock off a gate at a yacht club storage yard at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "At some point between 2pm on Wednesday, 15 January and 10am on Thursday, January 16, unknown offender/s entered a storage yard at the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club in Nicholas Everitt Park.

"Once inside, a padlock was cut off a gate and a West Mersea double axel boat trailer and a long shaft 5hp S/N FK160ETAPS outboard engine were stolen."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/3266/20 and 37/3283/20.

For crime prevention advice or to purchase an outboard engine cover email PC Paul Bassham via Broadsbeat@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

