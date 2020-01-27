Yacht club targeted during boat trailer theft
PUBLISHED: 12:46 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 27 January 2020
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after an outboard engine and a boat trailer were stolen from the Broads.
Police have issued a further appeal for information after thieves cut a padlock off a gate at a yacht club storage yard at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: "At some point between 2pm on Wednesday, 15 January and 10am on Thursday, January 16, unknown offender/s entered a storage yard at the Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club in Nicholas Everitt Park.
"Once inside, a padlock was cut off a gate and a West Mersea double axel boat trailer and a long shaft 5hp S/N FK160ETAPS outboard engine were stolen."
Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/3266/20 and 37/3283/20.
For crime prevention advice or to purchase an outboard engine cover email PC Paul Bassham via Broadsbeat@norfolk.pnn.police.uk
