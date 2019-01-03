Facebook group closed down after reports of verbal attacks and stalking

A community Facebook page has been shut down after its administrators reported they had been harassed and abused.

In a public post on the Our Hoveton Facebook page, administrators have spoken out about "verbal attacks" and "stalking" against the team of people running the page.

They say they have been dealing with the harassment, which they say includes verbal abuse, cyber stalking, stalking and unsolicited emails, over the past three years and are now "concerned for our safety and our families'".

Police confirmed a "number of anti-social incidents" had been reported, though no crimes had been committed.

A spokesman for Our Hoveton said: "Our Hoveton admin team have been abused online and in addition have been subjected to public verbal attacks in the streets and shops of Hoveton.

"During the last three years the Our Hoveton team have also received unsolicited emails and some of its team have been subject to cyber stalking, cyber bullying and actual stalking. We have consistently reported this to the police.

"These incidents are all the more shocking as ongoing posts on social media continue to paint the administrators as anonymous cowards, who run a fake page, pedal fake news and engage in fraudulent dealings.

"For the record, a phone number has always been available on the Our Hoveton Facebook page and our admin have never been anonymous."

Our Hoveton said they had sought both the assistance of Norfolk police and legal advice on a number of occasions.

The Our Hoveton Community Network page was created in May 2017 as a platform to discuss neighbourhood issues, share facts and exchange important information.

It comes 10 months after the chairman of Hoveton Parish Council revealed what he described as a "concerted campaign" of abuse and allegations against his councillors and staff.

After consulting with Norfolk police about the abuse, the team has now made the decision to close the Facebook page.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "A number of anti-social incidents were reported to police in relation to email and social media messages connected to the Our Hoveton Facebook community page on January 3, 2019, and December 12.

"Enquiries were carried out by officers and no offences were found to be committed. Both parties were given advice."

