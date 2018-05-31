Search

Security guards to patrol park after rise in anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 14:54 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 01 July 2020

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Security guards will now patrol a popular broads park to tackle a rise in anti-social behaviour after a man was left with two broken eye sockets.

Oulton Broad Parish Council have announced multiple guards will patrol Nicholas Everitt Park each night, covering the park and the surrounding area.

The move comes after a man, aged in his 20s, was attacked by three men near the water sports centre on Wednesday, June 24.

He suffered serious injuries, including two broken eye sockets and a broken nose, Suffolk Police have confirmed.

The three men were seen getting into a vehicle after fleeing the scene, leaving the man needing hospital treatment.

Since starting the following day, on Thursday, June 25, the guards have already handled a number of incidents in the area.

A spokesperson for the park trust and Oulton Broad Parish Council said: “In recent weeks it has been very sad to see the growing problems in Nicholas Everitt Park, with anti-social behaviour, the use of drink and drugs, vandalism to property and verbal and physical attacks on people.

“The Nicholas Everitt Park Trust and Oulton Broad Parish Council has been working hard to try and combat these problems and has now recruited security guards to help bring this under control.

“The guards have already handled numerous incidents, disbursed those causing problems before the situation escalates and, working with police, have dealt with larger incidents.

“With this daily presence in the park, we look forward to an improving situation and the park environment returning to the peaceful, friendly area we all love.

“We hope the presence of the guards will also help reassure those people visiting the park for their evening exercise and walking their dogs to feel safer and more comfortable in the area.”

The guards, who will patrol the park daily, offer additional security alongside existing CCTV.

Suffolk Police have urged anyone with information about the attack, or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/35407/20, or email EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

