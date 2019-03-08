Search

Taverham man charged with dealing cannabis

PUBLISHED: 09:27 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 04 April 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A man is due to appear in court in connection with cannabis offences in Taverham.

Oscar Hambrook, aged 25 and of Nightingale Drive in Taverham, will appear in court on Tuesday 9 April 2019 charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The charges relate to offences between Friday 27 July and Tuesday 28 August 2018.

