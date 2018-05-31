Search

Disqualified driver caught behind wheel two weeks before ban lifts

PUBLISHED: 20:48 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:48 06 December 2019

Police have seized a blue SUV after discovering the driver was banned from the road. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police have seized a vehicle after the driver was discovered to be banned from the roads.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a blue SUV on the A149 in Ormesby on December 6 and discovered that the driver was banned from the road.

The driver's disqualification was due to lift in two weeks.

The vehicle was seized by police under Section 165A of the 1988 Road Traffic Act.

In a tweet, @NSRAPT said: "#A149 Ormesby - Vehicle stopped and driver appears to be disqualified. Their disqualification did finish in two weeks' time #Sec165 #Seized.

"We can't be everywhere but we can be somewhere."

