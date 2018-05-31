Disqualified driver caught behind wheel two weeks before ban lifts

Police have seized a blue SUV after discovering the driver was banned from the road. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police have seized a vehicle after the driver was discovered to be banned from the roads.

#A149 Ormesby - Vehicle stopped and driver appears to be disqualified. Their disqualification did finish in two weeks time. #Sec165 #Seized We can't be everywhere but we can be somewhere 810/7007 pic.twitter.com/CEZblHW7JG — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 6, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a blue SUV on the A149 in Ormesby on December 6 and discovered that the driver was banned from the road.

The driver's disqualification was due to lift in two weeks.

The vehicle was seized by police under Section 165A of the 1988 Road Traffic Act.

In a tweet, @NSRAPT said: "#A149 Ormesby - Vehicle stopped and driver appears to be disqualified. Their disqualification did finish in two weeks' time #Sec165 #Seized.

"We can't be everywhere but we can be somewhere."