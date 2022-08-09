News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-N&N hospital boss corruption case adjourned in dismissal bid

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:22 AM August 9, 2022
Malcolm Stamp arrives at the Brisbane Magistrates Court

Malcolm Stamp arrives at the Brisbane Magistrates Court - Credit: ABC

An Australian court case against the former boss of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has been adjourned until October while his defence lawyers seek to have corruption charges dismissed.

Malcolm Stamp, 69, travelled from his home at Roughton in north Norfolk to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court, four years after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was charged after becoming embroiled in an alleged nepotism scandal over his daughter getting a tax-payer funded job at the Queensland hospital he ran. 

Mr Stamp, who was in charge of the N&N from 1994 to 2001 before moving to Australia in 2013, is facing one charge each of corruptly receiving or soliciting valuable consideration to influence favour, making a false or misleading account and fraudulently producing a record.

Prosecutor Mark Green said three months were needed for Mr Stamp’s defence team to prepare a no-case submission that would be considered by the prosecution.

The hearing will resume on October 26.

