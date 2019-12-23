Search

Drink driver among three arrested by police team targeting organised crime

PUBLISHED: 09:27 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 23 December 2019

A driver is stopped by the Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A driver is stopped by the Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Three motorists have been arrested after they were stopped by a policing team targeting serious and organised criminal activity.

Having launched in the eastern area in October to provide an enhanced coverage of the Suffolk road network, the Operation Sentinel East team has been proactively disrupting "serious and organised criminal activity."

And on Saturday, December 21 the team stopped numerous vehicles in the Lowestoft area, with three drivers being arrested.

The Operation Sentinel logo. Picture: Suffolk ConstabularyThe Operation Sentinel logo. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

On Twitter, the Operation Sentinel East team said: "Sentinel East Lowestoft, one arrested and charged for drink drive, TWOC (taking the vehicle without consent), no licence and no insurance; one wanted on warrant and one drug driver #Fatal4"

Operation Sentinel initially launched in the south Suffolk area earlier this year, but now has dedicated teams in the west and the east of the county.

